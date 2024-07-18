Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($55.12) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,435 ($57.52) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($57.52) to GBX 4,190 ($54.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,065.83 ($78.66).

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 3,100 ($40.20) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,110.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,323.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.89. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,728 ($35.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,861 ($50.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,230.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Spectris news, insider Alison Henwood bought 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,266 ($42.36) per share, with a total value of £34,390.98 ($44,599.90). Insiders bought 1,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

