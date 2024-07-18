Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Shoe Carnival worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,308,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 49.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 265,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 87,415 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.80. 109,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.49. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $41.08.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $300.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Separately, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

