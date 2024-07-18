Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Down 3%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Approximately 2,747,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,611,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).
Shield Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.12. The firm has a market cap of £12.51 million, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.16.
About Shield Therapeutics
Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.
