Sherritt International (TSE:S) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 190115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Sherritt International Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.05. Sherritt International had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of C$28.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0946746 EPS for the current year.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

