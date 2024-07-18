Sheldon Inwentash Buys 900,000 Shares of ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK – Get Free Report) Director Sheldon Inwentash acquired 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00.
ThreeD Capital Price Performance
ThreeD Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.63.
ThreeD Capital Company Profile
