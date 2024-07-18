Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,136 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251,581 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,053,000. Nepc LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,399,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after purchasing an additional 838,923 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,171,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SCHP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 723,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,075. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $52.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

