Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,507,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,184,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,218,000 after purchasing an additional 810,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of HWM traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,808. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

