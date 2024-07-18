Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 34 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.20.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PANW stock traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $332.14. 2,311,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604,710. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,984,983.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,984,983.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,391 shares of company stock worth $136,147,317. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

