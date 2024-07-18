Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,015 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 243,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.22. 182,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.15. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

