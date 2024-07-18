Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $257,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Raymond James began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.13.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded up $7.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.13. 1,528,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.58. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.93 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

