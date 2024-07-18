Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 550 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.59. 5,157,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,848. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.09.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.