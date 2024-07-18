Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Shares Up 3.2%

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.80). Approximately 103,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 394,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.10 ($0.78).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.09.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seraphim Space Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seraphim Space Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.