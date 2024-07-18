SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $1,328,661.12 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,328,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $1,110,768.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,428,818.40.

On Thursday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $667,901.10.

On Monday, May 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $1,311,010.56.

On Thursday, May 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,943,061.96.

On Monday, May 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $216,107.90.

SentinelOne Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of S stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.14. 4,087,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,347. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on S. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on S

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,480,000 after purchasing an additional 442,593 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 193,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 95,206 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,931,000 after acquiring an additional 409,454 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,748,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,975,000 after purchasing an additional 204,913 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.