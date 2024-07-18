Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.65 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009500 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,060.50 or 0.99905021 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000987 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00071989 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0004122 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

