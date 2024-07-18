Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.77

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.77 and last traded at $77.59, with a volume of 76809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.