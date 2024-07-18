SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,543 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $29,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in SBA Communications by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $214.40. The company had a trading volume of 354,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,861. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.27. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

