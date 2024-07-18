Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.36

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 21708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Samsonite International S.A. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.3895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Samsonite International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

