Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $34.75 on Monday. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.40.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubrik stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

