Royal Bank of Canada Trims Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Target Price to $60.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Shares of NTR opened at $52.20 on Monday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 50.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

