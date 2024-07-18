Royal Bank of Canada Raises Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $52.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GLPI. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.22 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,432,000 after acquiring an additional 555,332 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,553 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,828 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,055 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,489,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,709 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

