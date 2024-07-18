Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Purchased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,896,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,901,000 after buying an additional 375,300 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,165,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,014,007. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $24.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,669,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,669,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $426,834.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597,802 shares of company stock worth $32,145,874 over the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

