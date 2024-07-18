Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

