Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ RVSB opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.57.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Riverview Bancorp
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.