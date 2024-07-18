Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.77. 3,406,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

