Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $2,136,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 3.7 %

JNJ stock traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,795,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.