Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.92 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 45.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth about $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth about $695,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 368.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

