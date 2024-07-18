Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.19

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.19 and last traded at $63.82, with a volume of 2542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $120.29 million during the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 82.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Stories

