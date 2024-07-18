Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Major Shareholder Sells $22,492.96 in Stock

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,896 shares of Renovaro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $22,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 897,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,600.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Anderson Wittekind William also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 21,954 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $30,955.14.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 4,630 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $7,083.90.

On Friday, July 5th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $93,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $75,500.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $93,600.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,671 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $22,006.50.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 20,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $31,600.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $79,000.00.

Renovaro Stock Performance

RENB opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. Renovaro Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $212.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renovaro

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renovaro during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renovaro during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renovaro by 904.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 3,526,565 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renovaro Company Profile

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

