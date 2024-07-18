Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Major Shareholder Sells $22,492.96 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENBGet Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,896 shares of Renovaro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $22,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 897,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,600.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Anderson Wittekind William also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 15th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 21,954 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $30,955.14.
  • On Tuesday, July 9th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 4,630 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $7,083.90.
  • On Friday, July 5th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $93,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $75,500.00.
  • On Monday, July 1st, Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $93,600.00.
  • On Thursday, June 27th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,671 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $22,006.50.
  • On Tuesday, June 25th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 20,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $31,600.00.
  • On Friday, June 14th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $79,000.00.

Renovaro Stock Performance

RENB opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. Renovaro Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $212.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENBGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renovaro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renovaro during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renovaro during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renovaro by 904.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 3,526,565 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renovaro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB)

Receive News & Ratings for Renovaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.