Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Rayonier alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rayonier

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE RYN opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 308.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 53.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at about $957,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 18.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 65,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.