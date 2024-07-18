Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Raymond James by 44.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Raymond James by 3,480.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 488,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,702,000 after buying an additional 474,622 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 3.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after acquiring an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.22. 685,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,990. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $131.19.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.89.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

