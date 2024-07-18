QUINT (QUINT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $26,612.61

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26,612.61 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QUINT

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

