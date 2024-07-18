QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

QNST has been the subject of several other reports. Singular Research raised QuinStreet to a moderate buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.88.

QNST stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.16.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,639,000 after buying an additional 41,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1,634.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 168,235 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in QuinStreet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 118,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

