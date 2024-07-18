Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $7.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.22. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $27.68 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2024 earnings at $27.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $35.50 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $573.19 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $573.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $502.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $527.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bensler LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

