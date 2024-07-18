Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Saturday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

WFC opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $212.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,162,000 after buying an additional 2,677,050 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,226,000 after buying an additional 2,349,595 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,684,000 after buying an additional 1,951,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.