Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Reduced by William Blair

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:SITE opened at $140.23 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $114.60 and a twelve month high of $188.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.03. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 229,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.