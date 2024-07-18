Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 41,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 40,488 shares.The stock last traded at $32.67 and had previously closed at $32.89.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $533.01 million, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,468,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,442 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 108.70% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $419,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

