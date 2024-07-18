ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.50

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $66.01, with a volume of 95173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.86.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $842.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

