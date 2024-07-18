ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,834 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 215.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

