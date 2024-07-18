ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $21,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $123.21 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.35.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.94.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

