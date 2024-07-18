ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,557,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $74,868,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after acquiring an additional 258,753 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 620.8% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,462,000 after acquiring an additional 161,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,109 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.09.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $180.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.06.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

