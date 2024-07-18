ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 978 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Badger Meter worth $16,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $196.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.35 and a 200-day moving average of $170.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.06 and a 12 month high of $202.81.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 31.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

About Badger Meter

Free Report

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Stories

