ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,646 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FI

Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FI opened at $157.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.