ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,246 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 58.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $145.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

