ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $127.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prudential Financial

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.