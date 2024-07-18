ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.98 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,922 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,850,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 505,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 67,509 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in Coupang by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,533,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 1,509.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 153,019 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG opened at $20.82 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,910.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 753,538 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,818. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Bank of America began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

