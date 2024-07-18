ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Nasdaq by 22.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $63.49 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

