Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Loren Jarrett Sells 9,961 Shares

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $750,467.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Progress Software Stock Down 1.3 %

PRGS stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $56.29. 223,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,109. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Progress Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,019,000 after buying an additional 123,157 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 80,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 88,175 shares in the last quarter.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.