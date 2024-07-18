Private Management Group Inc. Trims Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 70,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 172,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 26,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSE:FRA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 238,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,110. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1238 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

