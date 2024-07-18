Private Management Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYI. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 92,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 976.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 139,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 126,695 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HYI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. 50,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,474. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.