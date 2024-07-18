Private Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 516,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 93,034 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 145,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ECAT traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 390,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $18.14.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Stories

