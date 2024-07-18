Private Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 11,614 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after buying an additional 4,774,697 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 167,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 93,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.14. 2,337,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,390. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

